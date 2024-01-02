VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/1/2024

Monday January 1, 2024

12:33 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

10:25 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who was very weak.

11:03 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who was ill.

12:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Ohio 66 in Washington Township, no injuries were reported.

12:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Poe Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of domestic violence. The incident remains under investigation.

1:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

3:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of domestic violence that occurred earlier on U.S. 30 in Union Township. The incident remains under investigation.

4:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

10:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of a disabled vehicle along the roadway.

10:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.