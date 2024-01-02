VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/29/2023

Friday December 29, 2023

5:18 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Grill Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was experiencing episodes of vertigo.

10:51 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Convoy IOOF Cemetery in Tully Township.

11:09 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Bockey Road in Washington Township on a complaint of two stray dogs.

12:06 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Kimberly Kay Miller, 58, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:57 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township on a report of a stray dog.

1:14 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a medical alarm.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Linn Street in the Village of Convoy for a motor vehicle crash. A 2020 International driven by Daniel Smith of Whitley, Indiana was attempting to travel northbound on S. Linn St. but was unable to get through due to it being a dead-end St. Smith began backing down the street to get turned around and backed into an unoccupied parked vehicle on the west side of the street.

3:40 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City EMS and Van Wert EMS were dispatched to a residence on Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject reported as not breathing.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a complaint of his dog being attacked by stray dogs.

5:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township to for a civil property dispute.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 66 in Washington Township on a complaint of harassment.

7:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of a sex offender residing at an unregistered address.

8:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist occupants of a disabled vehicle.

11:12 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Atwater Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having stroke symptoms.