VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/30/2023

Saturday December 30, 2023

12:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a report of reckless driving.

8:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

10:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:38 a.m. – Deputies acted as a peace officer during a child exchange at a location in the City of Van Wert.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of aggravated menacing.

3:14 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a possible overdose.

4:11 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

6:03 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township on a report of a juvenile that fell in a pool and was not breathing.

6:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a vehicle with no lights.

6:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist a disabled motorist.

6:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township to assist a stranded citizen.

7:30 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Burk School Road in Liberty Township for a subject who had fallen.

8:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Keplar Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.