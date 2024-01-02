VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/31/2023

Sunday December 31, 2023

12:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gamble Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a disabled vehicle parked in a private drive.

8:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a report of a vehicle that had spun out into the median.

8:57 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

9:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

4:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a report of debris in the roadway.

4:45 p.m. – Dispatched Ottoville EMS to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for a subject with chest pain.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for an open door.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township to assist EMS.

6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in York Township to assist with an injured deer.