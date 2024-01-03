VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/2/2024

Tuesday January 2, 2024

12:26 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with a nosebleed.

6:32 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy EMS responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for an unknown problem.

8:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:41 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

9:20 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS for mutual aid with Grover Hill EMS on a call in Paulding County.

1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a Van Wert Municipal Court Probation Officer.

4:36 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Deputies to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a medical alarm.

4:55 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Tully Township on a complaint of harassment.

8:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.