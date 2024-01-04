VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/3/2024

Wednesday January 3, 2024

12:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

4:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

9:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on the Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in York Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:24 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS responded to an area of Venedocia Eastern Road in Jennings Township for a report of a male subject down in the roadway, unknown problem. The subject was transported to the hospital.

10:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:34 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Brittsan Road in Harrison Township for a subject who fell.

10:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in York Township to check the welfare of a subject in the roadway acting disoriented.

11:25 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with swollen leg.

1:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a juvenile.

4:45 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Juvenile Court for failure to pay child support as ordered. Theresa Louise Bakle, 37, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Street in the City of Delphos to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of fraud.

7:11 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from Tennessee ref to a vehicle she owned that was left along U.S. 30 in Ridge Township that had been stolen from that location. The vehicle is a 2018 International Durastar 4300 Box Truck yellow in color, with Tennessee license plate number H477343. The incident remains under investigation.

11:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township on a report of reckless driving.