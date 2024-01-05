VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/4/2024

Thursday January 4, 2024

12:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist with unruly juveniles.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for domestic violence. Samuel Joseph Cassidy, 22, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

4:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:30 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Washington Street in the Village of Wren for a subject who was feeling ill.

5:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Peter Collins Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

6:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in Willshire Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2004 Chevy Tahoe driven by David Hawkins of Celina was eastbound on Van Wert Mercer County Line Rd. near Alspach Rd., when the vehicle went off the roadway. Hawkins then attempted to correct back onto the roadway causing the vehicle to overturn and roll approximately one time before coming to a rest on the passenger side of the vehicle. No airbags were deployed. All occupants were able to free themselves from the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

8:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Washington Township for a report of a disabled motor vehicle.