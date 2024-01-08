Van Wert Police blotter 12/31/23-1/6/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, December 31 – a report was made in reference to a counterfeit $100 bill being used at Pak-A-Sak.

Sunday, December 31 – arrested Zane Daniels for theft at Walmart.

Monday, January 1 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of W. Second St. A report was taken but no charges were filed.

Tuesday, January 2 – a report was made in reference to a fake $100 bill being used at Shoe Sensation.

Tuesday, January 2 – charged Dea Jewell with theft after an incident at Walmart.

Wednesday, January 3 – a theft was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, January 3 – officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Cherry St. for a male who was mentally distraught. He was located and provided an assist to Westwood Behavioral Health.

Wednesday, January 3 – dispatched officers to the 800 block of S. Walnut St. for a domestic dispute.

Thursday, January 4 – a wallet was found and turned into the police department.

Thursday, January 4 – the city’s 911 system was being misused by a resident in the 200 block of Burt St. The incident is under investigation.

Thursday, January 4 – a report was taken for an unruly juvenile in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, January 5 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 200 block of W. First St. The incident is under investigation.

Friday, January 5 – a report was taken after the city received a complaint for an ordinance violation in the 900 block of E. Crawford St.

Friday, January 5 – an officer responded to a complaint of a juvenile possessing a THC vape.

Friday, January 5 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, January 6 – a vehicle was parked against the flow of traffic in the 200 block of W. Crawford St. A citation was issued.

Saturday, January 6 – three parking citations were issued in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Saturday, January 6 – arrested Brandi Runyon on an active warrant. The arrest was made in the 200 block of S. Fulton St.

Saturday, January 6 – arrested Tabatha Ann Thornsberry on a warrant for violating of community control. The arrest was made in the 200 block of N. Market St.