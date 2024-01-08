VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/5/2024

Friday January 5, 2024

2:04 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a possible vehicle fire.

4:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a report of a vehicle that backed into a ditch.

6:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township on a complaint of a noise disturbance.

7:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a motor vehicle crash. An unknown vehicle struck and knocked down a light post and then left the scene.

9:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Liberty Township for a report of a broken utility pole with low hanging wires.

9:48 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

11:29 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject not feeling well.

12:45 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

1:23 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of an unruly juvenile.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from out of state in reference to a possible neglect complaint in Pleasant Township.

5:23 p.m. – Deputies transported a transient from the Paulding County Line in Jackson Township to the shelter in the City of Van Wert.

5:55 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident on a complaint of harassment occurring in Ridge Township.

6:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a resident on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of a dog attacking another dog.

7:33 p.m. Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Rumble Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with back pain.

7:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dillon Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a subject having a mental crisis.

9:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of a noise disturbance.

10:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to residential alarm on Bockey Road in Jackson Township.