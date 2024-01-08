VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/6/2024

Saturday January 6, 2024

2:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a subject having a mental crisis.

10:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a possible domestic dispute at a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of harassment.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert going to the Convoy IOOF Cemetery in Tully Township.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of fraud.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and Wren EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township. A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dale Schulte of Van Wert was southbound on Liberty Union Rd. near Van Wert Willshire Rd. and stopped at the intersection. He then pulled forward and his truck was hit by a 2016 Buick Regal driven by Corbin Matthew of Ohio City. Schulte and a passenger were taken to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Ohio City EMS. Matthew was treated at the scene.

5:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Brickner Road in Washington Township. A 2022 Buick Regal driven by a juvenile was eastbound on Jennings Delphos Road near house number 12030 and hit a patch of ice on the curve and slid off the roadway striking a traffic sign before coming to rest in a ditch.

7:16 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on George Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with abdominal and back pain.

7:38 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Brandi Runyon, 32, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Runyon was located by the Van Wert City Police.

7:54 p.m. – Dispatched Ottoville EMS to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Convoy on a noise complaint of what may have been a gunshot or loud boom.

9:39 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Tabatha Ann Thornsberry, 36, of St. Marys is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. She was located by the Van Wert City Police.

10:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gilbert Road in Jennings Township on a complaint of reckless operation.