VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/7/2024

Sunday January 7, 2024

1:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a report of a suspicious subject.

1:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a subject.

2:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on McConahay Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of Fraud.

2:49 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty walking.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

9:14 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject possibly having a stroke.