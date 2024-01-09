Hatcher addresses property taxes at council meeting

Monday’s meeting was the first for new Van Wert City Council President Thad Eikenbary. At right is Council Clerk Lisa Hartsock. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

If you’re upset about your property taxes and you complain to Van Wert city offices, you’re barking up the wrong tree.

During Monday night’s Van Wert City Council meeting, Law Director John Hatcher addressed the situation and noted property taxes and new property values come from the county, not the city.

“There are a lot of people that are suffering from a little bit of heartburn when they got their property tax bills for next year,” Hatcher said. “Those are sent out by the county auditor’s office, not the city auditor’s office, please don’t call Erika’s (Blackmore) office, she has nothing to do with it. Your property is valued on a tri-annual basis, every three years and many of you remember coming out of COVID there was a big rise in property values and unfortunately, this is the first assessment post-COVID, so almost everyone’s property values have gone up.”

“Some people are seeing a very substantial increase in property taxes,” he added. “Addressing us – we may give you a sympathetic ear but there’s not much we can do about it.”

Hatcher also said he believes the state legislature is trying to address the issue but he’s not sure how far along that process is. He also noted that property taxes are used to fund the county government and the city government gets a small allotment from the county.

Blackmore added that anyone who believes an error has been made on their property tax bill should contact the county auditor’s office.

“Some people, if they take their taxes to the county and say ‘listen, my house is not valued at this,’ they will have people come out to reassess your property if you don’t believe it that it was a fair judgment on what you think vs. what they think,” Blackmore stated. “It’s worth a shot.”

Hatcher requested a Council of the Whole meeting January 22 to discuss the future of council committees.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming requested legislation be prepared to allow him seek a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation to work on the bike path from Taco Bell, through Dickinson Landing, along the airport and Leeson Ave. The resolution is expected to be approved at the next meeting. Fleming also issued a reminder that Christmas tree pickup is underway throughout the city.

Legislation making reverse angle parking permanent along some of Jefferson Street, between Town Creek and the railroad tracks, will be prepared and will appear on the next agenda. Mayor Ken Markward confirmed last week that reverse angle parking is here to stay (see story here).

Monday’s meeting was the first for three new members – Council President Thad Eikenbary, Second Ward Councilman Jordan Dettrow and Councilwoman At-Large Jana Ringwald.

Council members made a pair of appointments. First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler was chosen as council’s representative to the Van Wert County Regional Airport Board of Trustees, while Nick White was approved for a spot on the Brumback Library Board of Trustees. White is replacing Gary Taylor, who didn’t seek another term on the board.

During his report, Dettrow, who chairs the Parks and Recreation Committee, thanked the volunteers who took down Christmas at Fountain Park in one day, December 30.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 22, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. The special Council of the Whole meeting will begin at 6 p.m.