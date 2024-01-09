VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1//2024

Monday January 8, 2024

11:22 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was lethargic.

11:28 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township on a complaint of harassment.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Course Road in Washington Township on a report of an unknown subject sleeping in a vehicle that was running, parked in a private drive without permission. The subject was arrested and charges have been filed for OVI refusal, a first-degree misdemeanor; obstructing official business and resisting arrest, both second-degree misdemeanors. James R. Aldrich, 54, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check a vacant residence.

9:39 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Bergner Road in Harrison Township for a subject with back pain.