VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/9/2024

Tuesday January 9, 2024

5:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Subject slid off the roadway and became stuck in a corn field. No injuries were reported.

6:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to assist a disabled plow truck.

8:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.

10:24 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Convoy EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a subject who was ill.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the City of Van Wert to investigate a complaint of domestic violence that had occurred at a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

7:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Balliet Road in Harrison Township to investigate a report of domestic violence. Charges of third-degree felony strangulation and first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence have been filed. Christian Ray Case, 49, was arrested and is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.