VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/10/2024

Wednesday January 10, 2024

3:19 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for a subject that fell.

11:09 a.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire, Wren Fire, Ohio City Fire, and Rockford Fire to barn fire on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township. Deputies and CERT assisted at the scene.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Balliet Road in Harrison Township to standby as a peace officer.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy to standby as a peace officer.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer.

5:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:49 p.m – Deputies responded to an area of Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

5:52 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

6:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to check for a vehicle involved in a report of unauthorized use.

10:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.