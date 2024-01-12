VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/11/2024

Thursday January 11, 2024

9:55 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Skinner in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:28 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

12:29 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a subject who was confused and cold from being outside.

2:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township on a report of a loose horse.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to deliver a message for the Paulding Police.

5:59 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township to assist a resident.