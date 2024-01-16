Van Wert Police blotter 1/7-1/14/2024

Van Wert Police

Sunday, January 7 – arrested Gavin Jonathan McMichael on an outstanding warrant for violation of a recognizance bond through the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, January 7 – arrested and charged Timothy Sterling with theft after a report was made at Walmart Super Center.

Sunday, January 7 – a two-vehicle crash occurred in the 400 block of N. Jefferson St.

Sunday, January 7 – arrested Natasha Danielle Young for domestic violence by threats in the 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

Monday, January 8 – a dispute was reported on Allingham St. No charges were filed.

Monday, January 8 – arrested Shawn Thomas, 38, of Van Wert for OVI after a traffic stop in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Monday, January 8 – telephone harassment was reported in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Monday, January 8 – issued charges to Danielle Farrow for junk and rubbish.

Tuesday, January 9 – arrested Amanda Jo Trejo, 40, of Convoy for aggravated burglary following an incident in the 900 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, January 9 – a theft was reported in the 600 block of N. Tyler St.

Tuesday, January 9 – a domestic dispute occurred in the 900 block of Kiger St.

Tuesday, January 9 – arrested Brandon Michael Clark, 27, of Van Wert on a warrant out of Celina Municipal Court. The arrest was made during a traffic stop on Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, January 9 – a parking citation was issued for a car parked in a posted no parking area on Valam Drive.

Wednesday, January 10 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, January 10 – an assault was reported in the 500 block of Monroe St. The incident is under investigation.

Wednesday, January 10 – a marital issue was reported in the 1100 block of Woodland Ave.

Wednesday, January 10 – a theft was reported in the 500 block of Sibley St. No charges were filed.

Wednesday, January 10 – a female fled from officers in the 10600 block of Ohio 118 as a result of having arrest warrants. The incident remains under investigation.

Thursday, January 11 – a burglary was reported in the 200 block of Burt St.

Thursday, January 11 – the police department spoke to a distraught female.

Friday, January 12 – telephone harassment was reported in the 100 block of W. Main St. No charges were filed.

Saturday, January 13 – a business in the 800 block of N. Washington St. reported receiving a counterfeit bill.

Saturday, January 13 – arrested Haley R. Capetillo in the 200 block of Burt St. on an active warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court.

Saturday, January 13 – a menacing incident was reported in the 300 block of N. Harrison St.

Saturday, January 13 – the police and fire departments responded to the 200 block of E. Sycamore St.

Saturday, January 13 – an assault occurred at the intersection of Washington St. and Main St.

Saturday, January 13 – a vehicle was reported stolen in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, January 14 – arrested Marcus Burns for menacing by stalking after an incident in the 900 block of Hughes St.

Saturday, January 14 – a theft was reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.