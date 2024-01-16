VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/12/2024

Friday January 12, 2024

8:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller in the Village of Convoy to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

9:23 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with high blood pressure.

9:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a civil dispute.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

1:01 p.m. – Deputies had a complaint on an unruly juvenile offense at Crestview School in the Village of Convoy.

1:42 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject who was lethargic.

2:03 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos Fire to a residence on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township for a truck fire.

2:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of utility line down across the roadway.

3:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a report of a vehicle in the ditch. The vehicle slid off the roadway, no damage and no injuries were reported.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Bergner Road in Harrison Township. A 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a juvenile was southbound on Bergner Rd near Old Tile Factory when the driver lost control and went off the road to the right, striking a ditch, a house sign, a water pump, then a house and then a car.

3:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Pleasant Township on a report of a utility line down.

4:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township on a report of a vehicle in the ditch. Unit One was travelling westbound on U.S. 30 near State Route 66 overpass. A 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Alycen Urban of Van Wert attempted to pass a car but hit a slushy area on the roadway and then lost control. The SUV went off roadway into an embankment on the north side of the roadway, causing air bags to deploy. The SUV sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene, but Urban was not injured.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

6:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township on a report of high water across the roadway.

8:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Plum Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

10:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police.