VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/13/2024

Saturday January 13, 2024

3:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Mentzer Road in Tully Township.

4:39 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Washington Street in the Village of Wren for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

9:02 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Race Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

9:15 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Allingham in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.

10:33 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on a fourth degree felony charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. Joseph B. Cody, 31, of rural Wapakoneta is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hamilton Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a loose dog.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodland Cemetery.

12:32 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a residential fire alarm.

12:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to the park in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a stolen vehicle parked at the location. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the week in Paulding County.

12:52 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a fast heart rate.

2:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township on a report of a loose cow.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mockingbird Lane in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Towne Center Boulevard in the city of Van Wert to assist a disabled motorist.

7:00 p.m. – Deputies along with Delphos EMS responded to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a possible overdose of medications.

9:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township on a complaint of harassment.

10:27 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert about child custody.

11:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township on a complaint of two loose dogs killing some chickens.