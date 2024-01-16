VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/13/2024
Saturday January 13, 2024
3:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Mentzer Road in Tully Township.
4:39 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Washington Street in the Village of Wren for a subject having difficulty breathing.
4:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.
9:02 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Race Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.
9:15 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Allingham in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.
10:33 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on a fourth degree felony charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. Joseph B. Cody, 31, of rural Wapakoneta is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
10:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hamilton Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a loose dog.
11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodland Cemetery.
12:32 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a residential fire alarm.
12:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to the park in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a stolen vehicle parked at the location. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the week in Paulding County.
12:52 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a fast heart rate.
2:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township on a report of a loose cow.
3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mockingbird Lane in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police.
5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Towne Center Boulevard in the city of Van Wert to assist a disabled motorist.
7:00 p.m. – Deputies along with Delphos EMS responded to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a possible overdose of medications.
9:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township on a complaint of harassment.
10:27 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert about child custody.
11:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township on a complaint of two loose dogs killing some chickens.
POSTED: 01/16/24 at 11:24 am.