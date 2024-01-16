VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/14/2024

Sunday January 14, 2024

3:45 a.m. – While on routine patrol in the Village of Middle Point deputies located a vehicle that had stopped along the roadway. Deputies stopped to check on the driver of the vehicle to make sure they were okay. After further investigation the driver of the vehicle was arrested for DWI refusal and expired tags. Jerron Connor Daniel Taylor, 22, of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:28 a.m. – Deputies made an assist with a resident from OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital to a residence in the City of Van Wert.

8:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of McCleery Road in Ridge Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash. No report was necessary for the incident.

9:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on the Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township.

10:14 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who accidentally cut themselves with a knife.

11:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township on a report of a stolen trailer and truck. It was later found that the items had been picked up by the owner.

11:17 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Jennings Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject not feeling well.

11:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:04 p.m. – Deputies responded with Middle Point EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township on a report of a subject being found deceased.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check the welfare of some dogs.