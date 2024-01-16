VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/15/2024

Monday January 15, 2024

12:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

1:13 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a subject having a seizure.

4:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township. The caller advised they were not able to locate the driver of the vehicle, and said the vehicle was in a ditch in the middle of a field west of Glenmore Road. The vehicle was located at the location in the ditch on the driver’s side. There was no one found in or around the vehicle. Tracks from the vehicle were followed and led to an area near a drive on Willshire Ohio City Road. A search was performed, and the driver was located at approximately 7:29 a.m. The driver was transported by Wren EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for evaluation. After further investigation and testing, Corbin Matthew Evans,19, of Ohio City was issued citations for OVI, failure to control, and leaving the scene of an accident. Evans was driving a 2007 GMC Envoy and was westbound on Willshire Ohio City Road, when he turned into the driveway of house number 6252 Willshire Ohio City and went to the end of that residence’s driveway where he continued to drive in the grassy area along the edge of the woods located on that property. When Evans reached the southwest edge of the woods it turned east and continued driving along the south edge of the woods until it drove into a ditch that runs through and out of the woods.

9:28 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township for a subject who was not feeling well.

10:25 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who was ill.

10:56 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township for a subject with low oxygen levels.

11:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City on a report of two loose dogs.

12:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township on a report of bales of hay in the roadway.

2:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township .

3:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Piqua Road in Willshire Township to assist a resident.

3:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of aggravated menacing. Jason Kline, 47, of Van Wert was arrested on a first degree misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point on a report of a stop sign being struck and knocked down.

4:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.