VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/16/2024
Tuesday January 16, 2024
12:09 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.
12:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of a suspicious vehicle.
1:54 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
8:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to a report of a vehicle stuck in the roadway.
9:48 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on State Route 709 in York Township for a subject who was ill.
1036 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brickner Road in Washington Township on a report of a domestic dispute. Terry Carl Kortokrax, 60, of Washington Township was arrested on a fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic violence charge. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
10:45 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of theft and harassment.
12:49 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.
1:06 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on Ohio City Venedocia Road in Liberty Township for a smoke odor investigation.
1:46 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who was ill.
2:44 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a residence on from the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of theft.
4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.
4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township on a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.
5:40 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Doner Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of harassment.
7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of an unruly juvenile.
11:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
POSTED: 01/17/24 at 10:17 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement