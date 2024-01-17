VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/16/2024

Tuesday January 16, 2024

12:09 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

12:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

1:54 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to a report of a vehicle stuck in the roadway.

9:48 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on State Route 709 in York Township for a subject who was ill.

1036 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brickner Road in Washington Township on a report of a domestic dispute. Terry Carl Kortokrax, 60, of Washington Township was arrested on a fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic violence charge. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:45 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of theft and harassment.

12:49 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

1:06 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on Ohio City Venedocia Road in Liberty Township for a smoke odor investigation.

1:46 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who was ill.

2:44 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a residence on from the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of theft.

4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township on a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

5:40 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Doner Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of harassment.

7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of an unruly juvenile.

11:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.