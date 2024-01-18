VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/17/2024

Wednesday January 17, 2024

1:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Street in the City of Delphos to check a open line 911 call.

4:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Union Township on a report of a vehicle left partially in the roadway.

5:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist a disabled motorist.

6:20 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject that had fallen.

8:52 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject that had fallen.

11:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a loose dog.

1:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Horn Road in Tully Township to standby as a peace officer on a civil issue.

8:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.