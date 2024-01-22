VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/18/2024

Thursday January 18, 2024

8:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in York Township to deliver a message for OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

8:55 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Tully Street for a subject that was unresponsive.

11:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of trespassing.

3:05 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for fourth degree felony domestic violence and two counts of first degree misdemeanor theft. Joel Lee Crawford of Pleasant Township was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

3:15 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire for mutual aid with Allen County, Indiana.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township.

9:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash. A vehicle was sideswiped by another unknown vehicle. No injuries were reported.

11:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.