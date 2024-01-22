VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/19/2024

Friday January 19, 2024

12:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a semi-truck blocking the roadway.

5:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a slide off on U.S. 30 in Union Township. No damage or injuries were reported.

7:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Jackson Township for a report of a stop sign being struck.

8:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Haven Street in the Village of Scott to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a motor vehicle crash that occurred on private property.

11:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of damage to a motor vehicle caused by ice coming off another vehicle and busting the windshield.

11:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of trespassing.

11:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to Van Wert Juvenile Court to assist with an unruly juvenile who assaulted a court security officer and law enforcement.

2:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township. A 2019 Ford Transit driven by Maseruka Ngendahayo of Kentwood, Michigan was northbound on Liberty Union Rd. A 2017 Ford Transit driven by Chad Wallace of Liberty Township was southbound on Liberty Union Rd. Wallace said that Ngendahayo went left of center and side swiped him. Both vehicles had damage to the driver’s side of their vehicles. The roadway was snow covered and a yellow center line was not visible. Neither party appeared to have any injuries and both vehicles were driven from the scene.

5:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to standby as a peace officer.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township on a report of possible domestic violence complaint.

7:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Rogers Road in Ridge Township.

9:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio City Venedocia Road in Liberty Township on a report of a stop sign being down.

11:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject who was reported to have been in mental distress.

11:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of an assault at a location on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City.