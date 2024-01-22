VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/20/2024

Saturday January 20, 2024

11:32 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject who witnessed a motor vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. Neither vehicle stopped at the scene.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

12:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township on a report of domestic violence.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township on a request to check the welfare of two juveniles.

3:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a parking issue.

5:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist an occupied disabled vehicle.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township on a report of reckless driving.

7:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:04 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who had fallen.

10:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of a subject violating a protection order.