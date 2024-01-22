VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/21/2024
Sunday January 21, 2024
2:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Jennings Township for an injured deer.
2:43 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a subject that had fallen.
3:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City on a report of a suspicious person.
10:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a mailbox being struck by a snowplow.
12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of trespassing.
1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township on a report of lost property.
1:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the Village of Middle Point on a report of a loose dog.
2:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of trespassing.
4:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist a stranded motorist.
6:38 p.m. – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS, and Van Wert EMS responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 49 in Tully Township. Parkview Samaritan landed at the scene to transport a patient. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to investigate a report of a possible missing person.
7:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Payne Road in Tully Township to check on a disabled vehicle.
8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Convoy Heller Road in Tully Township on a report of a stop sign being down.
9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to check on a disabled vehicle.
10:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for the report of a unwanted subject.
POSTED: 01/22/24 at 2:10 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement