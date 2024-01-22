VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/21/2024

Sunday January 21, 2024

2:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Jennings Township for an injured deer.

2:43 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a subject that had fallen.

3:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City on a report of a suspicious person.

10:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a mailbox being struck by a snowplow.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of trespassing.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township on a report of lost property.

1:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the Village of Middle Point on a report of a loose dog.

2:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of trespassing.

4:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist a stranded motorist.

6:38 p.m. – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS, and Van Wert EMS responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 49 in Tully Township. Parkview Samaritan landed at the scene to transport a patient. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to investigate a report of a possible missing person.

7:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Payne Road in Tully Township to check on a disabled vehicle.

8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Convoy Heller Road in Tully Township on a report of a stop sign being down.

9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to check on a disabled vehicle.

10:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for the report of a unwanted subject.