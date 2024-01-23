Van Wert Police blotter 1/14-1/20/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, January 14 – a report was taken after a traffic stop was attempted in the 400 block of S. Walnut St, where the driver of the vehicle failed to stop for law enforcement.

Sunday, January 14 – received a report of an assault in the 1200 block of S. Washington St.

Sunday, January 14 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 100 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, January 14 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, January 15 – a welfare check and EMS run was requested in the 1100 block of Kear Rd.

Monday, January 15 – a stalking incident was reported near Main St. and Chestnut St. No charges were filed.

Monday, January 15 – arrested Lance Thompson on a warrant in the 900 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, January 17 – arrested Michael Speakman for OVI after a traffic stop at the intersection of S. Market St. and E. Central Ave.

Wednesday, January 17 – arrested Terrance Landwehr for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. The arrest was made in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, January 17 – a menacing by stalking incident was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, January 17 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, January 18 – issued a parking citation in the 200 block of S. Race St.

Thursday, January 18 – arrested Wayne Diltz, 47, of Van Wert on a warrant from Lima Municipal Court while in the 1200 block of S. Washington St.

Thursday, January 18 – an unruly juvenile wears reported in the 100 block of W. Third St.

Thursday, January 18 – arrested Dylan M. Slagle, 20, for underage consumption while in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Friday, January 19 – arrested Travis Haynes and Destinee Knittle for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, January 19 – responded to a distraught male in the 1100 block of Kear Rd.

Friday, January 19 – a domestic violence incident was received from the 900 block of Kear Rd.

Saturday, January 20 – city ordinance violation complaints were received and reports were taken in the 400 block of N. Tyler St., 400 block of S. Race St., 800 block of E. Sycamore St., and the 200 block of N. Race St.

Saturday, January 20 – arrested Jared Delgado, 39, of Van Wert for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony.