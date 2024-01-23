VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/22/2024

Monday January 22, 2024

12:07 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire for mutual aide with Rockford Fire in Mercer County on a structure fire.

6:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township to assist a disabled motorist.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Fife Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of harassment.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

1:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township.

3:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Short Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:56 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

7:06 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Klinger Road in Tully Township for a subject having a seizure.

7:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Vision Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township to check an open door.