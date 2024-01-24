VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/23/2024

Tuesday January 23, 2024

6:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a semi-truck that slid into the ditch. No damage or injuries were reported.

9:37 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who fell.

9:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a domestic dispute.

10:33 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City and Van Wert EMS responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a report of an infant not breathing.

10:58 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject who fell.

2:56 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject who was ill.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren on a report of fraud.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township on a report of reckless driving.