VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/23/2024
Tuesday January 23, 2024
6:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a semi-truck that slid into the ditch. No damage or injuries were reported.
9:37 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who fell.
9:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a domestic dispute.
10:33 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City and Van Wert EMS responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a report of an infant not breathing.
10:58 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject who fell.
2:56 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject who was ill.
4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren on a report of fraud.
6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township on a report of reckless driving.
