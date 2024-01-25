VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/24/2024

January 24, 2024

4:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

4:40 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a subject that fell.

7:51 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township for a subject with back pain.

8:41 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant at 607 State Street in the City of Van Wert. The warrant was issued by Sandusky County Common Pleas Court for probation violation. Eliza Starr Shaner, 23, of Fremont was taken into custody. While at this location, Colby Alan Black, 40, was also taken into custody on warrants issued out of Van Wert Municipal Court for Failure to Appear. Both subjects were transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:03 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a county residence from Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township in reference to harassment complaint.

11:37 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in the City of Delphos on a report of a possible deceased dog.

12:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check a abandoned 911 call.

1:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:23 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from U.S. 33 in Willshire Township in reference to fraud.

3:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township on a report of a deceased deer in the roadway.

5:27 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject who passed out.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.

7:47 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Superior Street in the City of Delphos for a subject who fell.

9:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township on a report of a subject walking in the roadway.

9:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in York Township to deliver a message for OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

10:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

10:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.