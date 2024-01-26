VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/25/2024

Thursday January 25, 2024

12:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township, no injuries were reported.

9:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to take a report for a motor vehicle crash that had occurred earlier on private property in the City of Van Wert, no injuries were reported.

10:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a stray dog.

12:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of an abandon vehicle left on private property.

1:42 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a subject who had fallen.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Production Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash. Two vehicles sideswiped while passing causing minor damage to mirrors.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

6:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a report of a vehicle that drove into the ditch while attempting to make a turn.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a report of reckless driving.

8:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

10:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.