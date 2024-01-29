VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/26/2024

Friday January 26, 2024

1:55 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.

7:58 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject with hip pain.

10:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Goodwin Road in York Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

10:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township to check an open line 911 call.

1:01 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with migraines.

2:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a report of a verbal dispute.

3:33 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for subject who was lethargic.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a report of a car in the median.

6:32 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for theft and possession of criminal tools. Vanessa Ann Gessel, 34, of Lima was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of two stray dogs.

8:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a subject who may have been involved in a dispute earlier in the day.

10:39 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject that had fallen.