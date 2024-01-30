VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/27/2024

Saturday January 27, 2024

5:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:18 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having abdominal problems.

7:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of two stray dogs attacking their chickens.

8:43 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Austin Jay Fetters, 34, of Delphos was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:09 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from a location in Liberty Township to the Venedocia Cemetery.

12:29 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who had fallen.

1:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of trespassing.

3:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hughes Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:26 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township on a report of a barn fire.

4:02 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a subject with an injured hip.

4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.

5:03 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location on Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township for a report of a car fire.

6:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

10:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a report of reckless driving. The vehicle was located, and a traffic stop was conducted on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert. James Kennard Taylor, 47, of Fort Wayne was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. He was charged with first degree misdemeanor driving while under the influence and obstructing official business.