VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/28/2024

Saturday, January 28, 2024

1:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in the City of Delphos for a possible dispute.

3:26 a.m. – Deputes responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of reckless driving.

8:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to a report of a domestic dispute.

12:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert. The crash occurred on private property and no injuries were reported.

1:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to a report of domestic violence. Garrett Brown, 28, of the residence was arrested and transported to the Van Wert

County Correctional Facility. He was charged with first degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

5:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township on a complaint of trespassing.

6:57 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a possible gas leak.

10:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Linn Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a noise disturbance.

10:18 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Gavin Jonathon McMichael, 19, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.