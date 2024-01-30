VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/29/2024

Monday January 29, 2024

12:34 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a medical alarm.

7:58 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in York Township for a subject bleeding.

9:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to assist Paulding County Sheriff in a theft investigation.

10:33 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Route 49 in Harrison Township for a subject who had fallen.

10:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Brodnix Road in York Township.

11:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Course Road in Washington Township to assist the Adult Parole Agency.

1:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Knittle Road in Ridge Township to make contact with a resident for Napoleon Police.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

2:45 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a commercial fire alarm on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

3:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Court House to assist the Adult Parole Agent.

6:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a report of domestic violence.

7:43 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having seizures.

7:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of harassment.

11:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on the Mercer Van Wert County Line Road in Mercer County to assist the Mercer County Sheriff.