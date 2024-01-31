Van Wert Police blotter 1/21-1/27/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, January 21 – charged Stephen Joseph Jared of Van Wert with criminal mischief after climbing a Van Wert city street light pole and disconnecting downtown speakers.

Sunday, January 21 – arrested Lance Thompson in the 600 block of Temple St. on an outstanding warrant from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, January 21 – a report was made in reference to an unresponsive male parked in a vehicle in the 700 block of Perry St.

Monday, January 22 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 200 block of Middle St.

Monday, January 22 – arrested Aaron S. Tewksbury of Lima for OVI following a traffic stop in the 300 block of E. Main St.

Monday, January 22 – telephone harassment was reported in the 100 block of Towne Center Blvd. No charges were filed.

Monday, January 22 – a report of domestic violence was taken in the 300 block of N. Franklin St. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, January 23 – arrested Alex Michael Hummer, 30, for OVI following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Tuesday, January 23 – issued a charge for maintaining junk or rubbish to Brandon Workman.

Wednesday, January 24 – a resident in the 900 block of Leeson Ave. made a report after a burning bottle was thrown at the shed on the back of his property. The case remains under investigation.

Wednesday, January 24 – arrested Colby Black on an outstanding warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court.

Wednesday, January 24 – a no-contact order violation was reported in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, January 24 – arrested Keyana Moore, 25, of Van Wert for endangering children and domestic violence after an incident in the 300 block of North St.

Wednesday, January 24 – a report was made in reference to an unruly juvenile.

Thursday, January 25 – charged Emily Lacy with criminal damaging, a second degree misdemeanor, related to an incident in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, January 25 – an assault was reported in the 200 block of S. Jefferson St.

Thursday, January 25 – a unruly juvenile was reported in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Friday, January 26 – a city resident reported the theft of her registration plate.

Friday, January 26 – the police and fire departments reponded to the 1100 block of Park St.

Saturday, January 27 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.