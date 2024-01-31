VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/30/2024

Tuesday January 30, 2024

402 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

9:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township on a report of a loose cow.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Wren Landeck Road in York Township to investigate a report of theft.

2:35 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

1757 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of Augustine Road in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of trespassing.

10:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy attempting to locate a juvenile from Auglaize County.