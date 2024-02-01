VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/31/2024

Wednesday January 31, 2024

12:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that occurred on Harrison Willshire Line Road in Harrison Township. No injuries were reported.

4:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an open line 911 call.

8:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City on a report of a low hanging utility wire.

11:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of trespassing.

11:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 2007 Peterbilt driven by Mark Cook of Tully township was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Ohio 49 and U.S. 30. A 2013 Volvo driven by Arthur McNeal III of Lima was eastbound on U.S. 30 and made a southbound turn onto Ohio 49. The rear driver’s side portion of McNeal’s trailer struck the rear driver’s side portion of Cook’s trailer, causing minor damage to both trailers. No injuries reported and both vehicles were driven away from the scene.

11:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Park Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a subject family was not able to contact.

1:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a juvenile who was being unruly.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:49 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

3:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a domestic dispute.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Plum Street in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

4:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a domestic dispute.

9:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to investigate a report of a juvenile being abused.

11:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 118 in Liberty Township to check the report of a vehicle in the ditch.