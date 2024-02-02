VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/1/2024

February 1, 2024

8:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a theft complaint.

10:35 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a citizen on a complaint of domestic violence at a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire.

11:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Upp Road in Pleasant Township.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a fifth-degree felony charge of domestic violence. Michael Maxwell Whisman,33, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a fourth degree felony charge of domestic violence. Terrance J. Landwehr, 25, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:11 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a subject with tightness in the chest and difficulty breathing.

4:18 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Canal Street in the City of Delphos on a complaint of two stray dogs.

4:55 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a citizen on a complaint of being assaulted at a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township.

5:42 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject with a muscle injury.

6:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Pleasant Drive in Pleasant Township.

8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township on a complaint of property damage.

8:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township. No injuries were reported.

9:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Guilford Road in York Township on a report of a suspicious truck.

9:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ringwald Road in Ridge Township on a report of a subject walking along the roadway.

11:05 p.m. Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain and difficulty breathing.