Van Wert Police blotter 1/28-2/3/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, January 28 – arrested Ana Ruiz Hernandez for OVI after a traffic stop in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Monday, January 29 – a theft report was taken in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, January 29 – took a report from Willow Bend Country Club regarding damage to a window.

Monday, January 29 – officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Washington St. in reference to an unwanted person.

Tuesday, January 30 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin St. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, January 30 – arrested Jeffery Allen Foster was arrested for OVI in the 700 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, January 30 – served Brendan Bergman with a copy of a warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court while at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Tuesday, January 30 – a tractor-trailer driven by an out-of-state resident failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of N. Washington St. and Sycamore St., causing an injury crash. The truck driver was cited for failure to stop for a red light.

Thursday, February 1 – arrested Tasha Helstad on an outstanding warrant in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, February 1 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, February 1 – conducted a welfare check on a distraught female in the 400 block of E. Main St.

Friday, February 2 – a report was taken after a welfare check was conducted in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Friday, February 2 – a report was taken in the 300 block of S. Walnut St. for an unruly juvenile.

Saturday, February 3 – a traffic stop was attempted in the city limits but the car in question from police.