VWCO Sheriff’s activity 2/2/2024

Friday February 2, 2024

12:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Convoy Road in Tully Township. No injuries were reported.

4:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist.

5:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Decatur Road in the Village of Willshire to assist a disabled motorist.

8:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Balliet Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of trespassing.

11:03 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

11:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

12:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Cemetery in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of subjects shooting in the area.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of a loose dog.

3:34 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident on a complaint of threats and disorderly conduct that took place on Dutch John Road in Union Township.

3:57 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

5:29 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with open sores.

6:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:57 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.