VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/3/2024

Saturday February 3, 2024

12:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

5:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township on a report of a subject trespassing.

9:48 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert on a report of a loose dog.

9:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to a report of a fight.

10:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

11:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of two juveniles being disorderly.

2:27 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:30 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Overholt Road for a subject who had fallen.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Rogers Road in Ridge Township.

4:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township on a report of

suspicious activity.

4:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard to assist a stranded motorist.

10:38 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.