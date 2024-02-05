VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/3/2024
Saturday February 3, 2024
12:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
5:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township on a report of a subject trespassing.
9:48 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert on a report of a loose dog.
9:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to a report of a fight.
10:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township to assist with a juvenile being unruly.
10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.
11:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of two juveniles being disorderly.
2:27 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.
3:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:30 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Overholt Road for a subject who had fallen.
3:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Rogers Road in Ridge Township.
4:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township on a report of
suspicious activity.
4:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard to assist a stranded motorist.
10:38 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.
