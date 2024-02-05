VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/4/2024

Sunday February 4, 2024

1:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township. No injuries were reported.

1:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to a report of telecommunications harassment.

7:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:44 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who was acting confused.

11:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township on a complaint of black smoke in the area.

1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to standby as a peace officer.

4:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

4:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Union Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of a loud explosion in the area.

5:44 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

7:38 p.m. – Deputies checked an area of Sycamore Street in the in the Village of Convoy on a report of a child outside all day without proper clothing.

9:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Steet in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a resident blocking the roadway.