VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/5/2024

Monday February 5, 2024

6:36 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a subject feeling dizzy.

7:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy to assist with a juvenile refusing to go to school.

12:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of a subject making threats.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township on a report of theft.

2:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a pedestrian.

5:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to check the area for a vehicle with a subject acting suspiciously.

6:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of trespassing.

10:08 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

10:16 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with symptoms of a stroke.

10:20 p.m. – Deputies along with Delphos Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30. The incident was found to be in Allen County and was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to contact a resident for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township to check the area for a subject involved in a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30.