VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/6/2024

Tuesday February 6, 2024

1:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pearson Road in Union Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

3:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in York Township to a report of a vehicle in the roadway.

3:47 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township for a subject with chest pain.

8:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.

8:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of menacing.

12:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 81 in Liberty Township on a report of domestic violence. Samuel L Morgan, 50, of Liberty Township was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. He is being held on a fourth-degree felony charge of domestic violence.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ries Road in York Township on a complaint of harassment.

4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless driving.