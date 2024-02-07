VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/6/2024
Tuesday February 6, 2024
1:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pearson Road in Union Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle.
3:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in York Township to a report of a vehicle in the roadway.
3:47 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township for a subject with chest pain.
8:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.
8:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of menacing.
12:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
2:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 81 in Liberty Township on a report of domestic violence. Samuel L Morgan, 50, of Liberty Township was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. He is being held on a fourth-degree felony charge of domestic violence.
4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ries Road in York Township on a complaint of harassment.
4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a stray dog.
7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless driving.
POSTED: 02/07/24 at 8:47 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement