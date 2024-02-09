VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/8/2024

Thursday February 8, 2024

12:01 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject who had fallen.

12:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

12:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

2:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

10:32 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

11:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City attempting to locate a juvenile for the Van Wert City Police.

12:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a complaint of several mailboxes being damaged.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Edward James Sellers, 44, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for violation of a protection order. Abbey Elaine Eutsler, 37, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Washington Township on a complaint of harassment.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 81 in Willshire Township to investigate a report of breaking and entering.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of mailbox damage.

6:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a report of reckless driving.

7:58 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Greenville Road in Liberty Township for a unconscious subject.

8:10 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for bond violation. Corbin Roberts, 23, of Columbus Grove is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.