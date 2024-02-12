Van Wert Police blotter 2/4-2/11/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, February 4 – arrested two intoxicated females, both 15, for underage consumption and trespassing at a home in the 200 block of S. Lynn St.

Sunday, February 4 – a resident in the 400 block of E. Crawford St. reported an unknown person tried to extort him for money.

Sunday, February 4 – a two vehicle crash occurred in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, February 5 – an aggravated menacing incident was reported in the 800 block of N. Washington St. No charges were filed.

Monday, February 5 – a drug investigation was conducted in the 200 block of N. Jefferson St.

Monday, February 5 – officers were dispatched to a Kear Rd. residence in reference to a disorderly conduct incident.

Tuesday, February 6 – a criminal trespass report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, February 6 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 100 block of S. Wall St.

Wednesday, February 7 – a welfare check was conducted in the 900 block of Leeson Ave.

Wednesday, February 7 – charged Kyle Leatherman with theft after an investigation in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, February 8 – criminal damaging was reported in the 100 block of S. Race St.

Thursday, February 8 – arrested Albert Richard Eccard III for physical control of a motor vehicle in the 800 block of E. Sycamore St.

Thursday, February 8 – responded to a domestic violence incident in the 500 block of George St.

Friday, February 9 – responded to the 11000 block of Ohio 118 for a distraught female.

Friday, February 9 – officers were dispatched to Dollar General in reference to a theft that occurred earlier in the day.

Friday, February 9 – arrested Jensine M. De Anda of Van Wert, 36, for theft while in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, February 10 – a breaking and entering incident was reported in the 600 block of State St.

Saturday, February 10 – received a complaint of an illegally parked vehicle in the 300 block of S. Jefferson St. A parking citation was issued.

Saturday, February 10 – detained a male due to having multiple active warrants.

Saturday, February 10 – arrested Lachrica Lynn Patrick for theft without consent in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd. She was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from Darke County for dangerous drugs.

Sunday, February 11 – officers took a report for an unruly juvenile in the 200 block of W. Third St.

Sunday, February 11 – criminal damaging was reported in the 400 block of S. Washington St.