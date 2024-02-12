VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/10/2024

Saturday February 10, 2024

3:33 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject with chest pain.

10:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of juveniles riding ATVs on the street.

12:54 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Allingham Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was not responding.

1:29 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a field fire.

1:46 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with chest pain.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township on a report of a sign being down.

6:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Ohio 117 in Jennings Township.

6:23 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who is ill.

8:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Delphos to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

9:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of a motorist throwing debris out the car window.

10:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a report of reckless driving.