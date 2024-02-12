VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/11/2024

Sunday February 11, 2024

12:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of two suspicious subjects.

6:26 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:58 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Peter Collins Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having an allergic reaction to medications.

9:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller Drive in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of trespassing.

10:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Doner Road in Jackson Township on a report of a stray dog.

4:03 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on State Route 116 in Jennings Township for a subject having seizures.

6:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of a subject violating a protection order.

9:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless driving.